Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Goldberg Segalla on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Lowe's to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Elan Wurtzel on behalf of Anthony Passalacqua. The case is 2:22-cv-04883, Passalacqua v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC f/k/a Lowe's Home Centers, Inc. a/k/a Lowe's a/ka & d/b/a as Lowe's Home Improvement and Lowe's Companies, Inc.

New York

August 18, 2022, 1:30 PM