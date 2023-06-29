New Suit - Contract

Litchfield Cavo filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court on behalf of Passage Health International LLC, a medical billing administrator for American Medical Center Hospitals (AMC). The suit accuses Martha Zendejas Soto of depositing over $150,000 in medical reimbursement funds received from her health care insurer, Humana Inc., into her personal account. According to the suit, the funds were supposed to be directed to AMC as payment for medical services rendered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00225, Passage Health International, LLC v. Zendejas Soto et al.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract