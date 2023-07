Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Amundsen Davis on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Friedman and Solmor on behalf of Arlene Pass, who contends that a Costco employee struck her with a line of shopping carts. The case is 1:23-cv-04894, Pass v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 1:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Arlene Pass

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute