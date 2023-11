News From Law.com

Just over 51% of the would-be attorneys who took California's July 2023 bar exam passed, according to numbers released by the state bar Thursday evening. The pass rate marks an almost one percentage point dip from the July 2022 exam. A majority of applicants passed the biannual exam for just the sixth time in the last 10 years.

California

November 09, 2023, 9:35 PM

nature of claim: /