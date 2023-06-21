New Suit - Employment

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group was sued Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by the Law Offices of Warner Mendenhall on behalf of a former employee in the corporate aviation department who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he was denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-40071, Pasquarosa v. Liberty Mutual Group, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 1:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennene Pasquarosa

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of Warner Mendenhall, Inc.

defendants

Liberty Mutual Group, Inc.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination