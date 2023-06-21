Liberty Mutual Insurance Group was sued Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by the Law Offices of Warner Mendenhall on behalf of a former employee in the corporate aviation department who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he was denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-40071, Pasquarosa v. Liberty Mutual Group, Inc. et al.
Insurance
June 21, 2023, 1:05 PM