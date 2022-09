Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis on Tuesday removed an age-based employment discrimination lawsuit against KBR Inc., the engineering and construction company formerly known as Kellogg Brown & Root, and Technical Staffing Resources to Delaware District Court. The suit was filed by the McAllister Firm on behalf of Nicholas Pasquale. The case is 1:22-cv-01224, Pasquale v. KBR Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 20, 2022, 5:55 PM