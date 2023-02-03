New Suit - Contract

Greenspoon Marder filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court targeting SE Logistix and other defendants over an agreement to store over $5 million worth of personal protective equipment. The suit was brought on behalf of wholesaler Pasiphae Holdings, which accuses SE of inflating its storage fees, claiming Pasiphae's product as its own and marketing Pasiphae's product to third-party buyers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00186, Pasiphae Holdings, Inc. v. SE Logistix, Corp., a California Corporation et al.

Wholesalers

February 03, 2023, 8:05 PM