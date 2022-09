Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bush & Ramirez on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Dick's Sporting Goods to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, which arises from an allegedly defective bicycle sold by the defendant, was filed by the Hadi Law Firm on behalf of Peymaneh Pasha. The case is 4:22-cv-03211, Pasha v. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 20, 2022, 4:29 PM