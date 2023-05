Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Fresenius to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Mirch Law Firm on behalf of a former patient care technician. The case is 3:23-cv-00887, Paselio v. Fresenius Medical Care Holding Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 15, 2023, 8:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Shanna Paselio

Plaintiffs

Mirch Law Firm LLP

Mirch Law Office

defendants

Fresenius Medical Care Holding, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Does 1-10

FMC North Coast Kidney Center

Katrina Demlin

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination