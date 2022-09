Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Specialized Loan Servicing LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over quiet title claims, was filed by Volk Law Offices on behalf of Delores E. Paschal. The case is 6:22-cv-01581, Paschal v. Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC.

Real Estate

September 02, 2022, 6:05 AM