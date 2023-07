Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Cardinal Health, an Ohio-based health care company providing pharmaceutical products, to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by El-Hag & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff claiming retaliation for taking protected leave amid COVID-19. The case is 7:23-cv-05745, Pascarella v. Cardinal Health, Inc.

Health Care

July 05, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Thomas Pascarella

defendants

Cardinal Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination