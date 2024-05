News From Law.com

Pennsylvania's Second Hundred firms saw split, if not modest, performances in 2023, growing revenues with varying impacts on profitability. Generally, the national Second Hundred found 2023 to be a year of investment, growing revenues and outperforming the Top Hundred firms in terms of headcount growth, but Pennsylvania's Second hundred's performance painted a more varied picture, struggling to reach the national average of 5.9% revenue growth.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

May 08, 2024, 6:35 PM

