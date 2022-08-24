Pa.s Civil Lawyers Need to Scream for Statewide E-Filing Sys...

News From Law.com

Pennsylvania's civil case filing system is behind the times, but a strained budget and county-by-county inconsistencies stand in the way of a much-needed update, said panelists discussing the future of the state's courts. During a Wednesday webinar on the future of Pennsylvania's courts, lawyers and retired judges said the state is due for a unified electronic filing system, and the Pennsylvania Bar Association is setting the groundwork to bring about that change.

Pennsylvania

August 24, 2022, 2:47 PM