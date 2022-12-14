Pa.s Am Law 100 Leans Into Litigation in Latest Partner Prom...

News From Law.com

While some Am Law 50 firms appear to be pivoting away from cyclical practices in recent partner promotions and toward practices that can brave a prolonged economic downturn, a more muted reflection of the same trend can be seen playing out at Big Law firms with roots in Pennsylvania. Elections of litigators were more pronounced this year among Am Law 100 firms that have announced partner classes, such as Dechert, Morgan Lewis, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Blank Rome, although it's clear that those firms haven't pivoted away from corporate practices as sharply as their higher-revenue counterparts.

December 14, 2022, 9:49 AM