Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have entered appearances for Microsoft in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 29 in Washington Western District Court by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo and Ward, Smith & Hill on behalf of Parus Holdings Inc., asserts a single patent related to using voice-enabled devices to search the internet. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Robart, is 2:22-cv-01700, Parus Holdings Inc v. Microsoft Corporation.