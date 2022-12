Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson Hine on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Re.Imagin Inc. and CEO Jennifer Snape to New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Moss & Moss on behalf of Srinivas Paruchuri, accuses the defendants of promising the plaintiff equity, a board seat and a $150,000 salary in exchange for product development work, then refusing to honor the agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-10998, Paruchuri v. Re.Imagin Inc. et al.

Business Services

December 30, 2022, 7:59 PM