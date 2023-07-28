Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Akerman on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Endeavor Marina on Clear Lake and MarineMax East to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, which concerns a commercial lease, was filed by Weisblatt Law Firm on behalf of Party Favors LLC. The catering business contends that it was unfairly blocked from constructing a commercial kitchen in its leased premises after a transfer in ownership from Endeavor to MarineMax. The case is 4:23-cv-02794, Party Favors, LLC v. MarineMax East, Inc. et al.

Texas

July 28, 2023, 10:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Party Favors, LLC

defendants

Endeavor Marina on Clear Lake, LP

MarineMax East, Inc.

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract