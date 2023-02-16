Parts of Georgia Special Grand Jury Report to be Released | ...

News From Law.com

The public on Thursday will see portions of a report by a special grand jury that investigated whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. The report's introduction and conclusion, along with a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath are to be released. But any recommendations on potential criminal charges will remain under wraps for now.

February 16, 2023, 10:39 AM