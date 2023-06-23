Who Got The Work

Boyd Garriott of Wiley Rein has entered an appearance for Hartford Fire Insurance Co. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 9 in the District of Columbia District Court by Miller Friel, seeks coverage under a Crimeshield Advanced renewal policy for damages arising from fraud and theft. According to the complaint, Hartford covertly added a 'Deception Fraud Endorsement' provision to the renewal policy in an attempt to reduce coverage from $250,000 to $15,000. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, is 1:23-cv-01320, Partnership for Public Service v. Hartford Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 6:50 AM

