New Suit

Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit centered on civil service, sued Hartford Fire Insurance for breach of contract on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Miller Friel, seeks coverage under a Crimeshield Advanced renewal policy for damages arising from fraud and theft. According to the complaint, Hartford covertly added a 'Deception Fraud Endorsement' provision to the renewal policy in an attempt to reduce coverage from $250,000 to $15,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01320, Partnership for Public Service v. Hartford Fire Insurance Co.

Insurance

May 09, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Partnership for Public Service

Plaintiffs

Miller Friel PLLC

defendants

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute