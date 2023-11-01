Partners Reluctant to Merge Can Tank Firms Chances at Growth...

News From Law.com

The prime time for a law firm to merge is when a combination is not necessary to its survival, according to consultants; however, partner hold-outs refusing to consider a merger or specific merger partner can cause a firm to miss this ideal window of opportunity, resulting in long-term consequences or even in its eventual demise.According to one industry insider, "lower performing partners are often fearful of a merger and what it would mean for them," and further suggested that there were signs this lurked behind the recent dissolution of beleaguered firm Stroock & Stroock & Lavan.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 01, 2023, 1:30 PM

