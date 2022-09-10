New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Partners Insight LLC and Gulf Coast Optometry PA d/b/a Global Care Optometry. The complaint pursues claims against former Global Care employees Jennifer Gill, Steven Gill and other defendants for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02100, Partners Insight, LLC et al v. Gill et al.

Florida

September 10, 2022, 10:54 AM