New Suit

The Minnesota Department of Education was hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Stinson LLP and the Weinhardt Firm on behalf of Partners in Nutrition, claims the Department wrongfully suspended payments to the plaintiff following an investigation into fellow participants of the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program. The case is 0:22-cv-02195, Partners in Nutrition v. Minnesota Department of Education.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 08, 2022, 7:26 PM