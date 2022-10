News From Law.com

Big Law partner pay has generally increased over the last two years. But where they stand also depends on where they sit, according to data published this week. Partners in Dallas, Atlanta, Houston and Minneapolis reported the largest gains in average compensation in 2021, while Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Miami all reported noticeable declines, analysts at Major Lindsey & Africa noted in their biannual Partner Compensation Survey, published Tuesday.

October 19, 2022, 12:47 PM