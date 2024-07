News From Law.com

A New Jersey attorney who parted ways with his former law firm is claiming in a lawsuit that his ex-partners withheld payment for his stock in the former firm and for revenue from before his departure. James Lazzaro, formerly of Roselli Griegel Lozier & Lazzaro in Hamilton, filed suit in Mercer County Superior Court against former partners Mark Roselli, Stgeven Griegel and Kenneth Lozier.

Legal Services

July 10, 2024, 1:41 PM