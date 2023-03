News From Law.com

A breakup is playing out in litigation between equity partners of a New Jersey law firm, complete with allegations of legal malpractice, self dealing, nepotism and sexual harassment. Michael Gallardo, a 20-year firm veteran and managing partner with a 5% equity stake in Newark personal injury firm Ginarte Gonzalez Winograd, alleged he was abruptly fired and locked out of the office on Feb. 15 after clashing with 95% owner Joseph Ginarte.

March 08, 2023, 6:07 PM