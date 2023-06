News From Law.com

A partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has been suspended from the firm following his arrest last week in a sting operation intended to catch adults preying on minors online. Daniel Waxman has been charged with attempted dissemination of indecent materials to a minor in the first-degree, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced Thursday.

June 05, 2023, 3:29 PM

nature of claim: /