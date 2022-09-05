Who Got The Work

Blake J. Burgan and Kristine A. Gordon of Taft Stettinius & Hollister have stepped in as defense counsel to Jerry Asher, in his official capacity as Howard County Sheriff, in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit was filed July 22 in Indiana Southern District Court by Hassler Kondras Miller LLP and The Law Office of Robert J. Hunt on behalf of individuals employed by defendant as hourly-paid Howard County jail employees who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, is 1:22-cv-01467, Partlow v. Asher.

Indiana

September 05, 2022, 7:38 AM