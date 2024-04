News From Law.com

In a post-trial hearing over a $976 million defective seatbelt verdict, Kline & Specter partner Charles Becker contended the defense's primary argument was "a lot, essentially, of nothing." Defendant Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. argued that the court should order a new trial in Amagasu v. Fred Beans Family of Dealerships because the jury had not been given a proper instruction on crashworthiness

Automotive

April 02, 2024, 6:55 PM

