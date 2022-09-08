Partial Access to Slack, Text Messages Granted in Twitter, M...

News From Law.com

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has granted parts of discovery motions from both Twitter and Elon Musk, but the two decisions are both clear that Twitter has taken the brunt of the discovery workload while Musk has at times fallen short. In the second pair of letter decisions issued Wednesday, McCormick granted Musk's request to access more of Twitter's internal Slack messages and Twitter's request for more information on text messages between Musk and advisor Jared Birchall.

Technology

September 08, 2022, 11:56 AM