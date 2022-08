New Suit

State Farm Insurance was sued over hurricane-related insurance claims Friday in Louisiana Western District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to property damage sustained in Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed by Law Office of Christopher J. Guillory on behalf of Lynda Michelle Parsons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05093, Parsons v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.