Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Signify North America to Connecticut District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Charles D. Houlihan Jr. on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns that a co-worker lied about the company's sale of Li-Fi technology to China in order to secure a government contract. The case is 3:23-cv-00272, Parsons v. Signify North America Corp.

Aerospace & Defense

March 02, 2023, 3:00 PM