Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight and Davis Miles McGuire Gardner on Monday removed an ADA lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare and Sierra Tucson to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Eisenberg & Baum, Richards & Moskowitz and the Arizona Center for Disability Law on behalf of Christine Parsons, a group therapy participant who wears a hearing aid and relies on lip-reading for communication. According to the complaint, the defendants' requirement that participants wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the plaintiff's ability to effectively communicate with other patients in group therapy. The case is 4:23-cv-00256, Parsons v. Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 05, 2023, 8:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Christine Parsons

Plaintiffs

Eisenberg & Baum LLP

Richards & Moskowitz PLC

Arizona Center For Disability Law - Tucson, Az

defendants

Acadia Healthcare Company Incorporated

Sierra Tucson Incorporated

Sierra Tucson LLC

defendant counsels

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis

Davis Miles Mcguire Gardner Pllc

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA