Lawyers at Holland & Knight and Davis Miles McGuire Gardner on Monday removed an ADA lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare and Sierra Tucson to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Eisenberg & Baum, Richards & Moskowitz and the Arizona Center for Disability Law on behalf of Christine Parsons, a group therapy participant who wears a hearing aid and relies on lip-reading for communication. According to the complaint, the defendants' requirement that participants wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the plaintiff's ability to effectively communicate with other patients in group therapy. The case is 4:23-cv-00256, Parsons v. Acadia Healthcare Co. Inc. et al.
Health Care
June 05, 2023, 8:52 PM