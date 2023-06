New Suit

Dickinson Wright filed a lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court targeting the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. The suit, filed on behalf of Estate & Financial Strategies and Henry Lee Parrott, challenges the defendant's finding that the firm had certain deficiencies following an investigation of its books and records. The case is 3:23-cv-00618, Parrott et al v. Odom et al.

June 16, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.

Henry Lee Parrott

Tennessee Attorney General'S Office

Dickinson Wright

defendants

April Odom

Elizabeth Bowling

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation