Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Pipes Miles Beckman on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed by Duval Funderburk Sundbery Richard & Watkins on behalf of Frank Parrish and Margaret Parrish. The case is 2:22-cv-05421, Parrish et al. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 1:01 PM