Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Riversource Life Insurance Company to Kansas District Court. The complaint, over the abrupt stop in disability benefit payments, was filed by BurnettDriskill on behalf of Hugh-Gordon Parris. The case is 2:22-cv-02521, Parris v. Riversource Life Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

December 16, 2022, 5:12 AM