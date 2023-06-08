New Suit

LPL Financial, a major broker-dealer, and Ameritas Investment Co. were sued Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The court action was brought by Israels & Neuman and Halling & Cayo on behalf of Peter Parrino, a retail investor claiming substantial losses due to allegedly poor handling of investments over the course of 10 years. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00869, Parrino v. Ameritas Investment Company, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 6:14 PM

Peter Parrino

David Neuman

LPL Financial LLC

Ameritas Investment Company, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct