Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at MehaffyWeber on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against EOG Resources, a Delaware-based petroleum company, to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Simon PLLC on behalf of a welder claiming severe injuries from a fire. The case is 4:23-cv-02348, Parra v. EOG Resources Inc.

Energy

June 26, 2023, 7:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Sabas Parra

defendants

EOG Resources Inc

defendant counsels

Mehaffyweber

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute