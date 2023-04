Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Frontier Communications, a telecommunications company serving rural America , and Monica Granda to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Gavril T. Gabriel on behalf of a plaintiff claiming disability bias and retaliation. The case is 2:23-cv-02962, Parra v. Citizens Telecom Services Company, L.L.C. et al.

Telecommunications

April 19, 2023, 7:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Karla Parra

defendants

Citizens Telecom Services Company, L.L.C.

Does 1 through 20, inclusive

Monica Granda

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination