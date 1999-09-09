Who Got The Work

Peter C. Meier of Paul Hastings has entered an appearance for P.R. Taylor Group Inc. and Philip R. Taylor in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, over defaulted loan payments, was filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Practus LLP on behalf of Gwendolyn Parr and Myron R. Parr, in their capacity as co-trustees of the Parr Children Trust dated 9/9/99. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Laurel Beeler, is 3:22-cv-05279, Parr et al v. Taylor et al.

October 31, 2022, 7:44 AM