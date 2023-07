Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dorsey & Whitney on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against Entrust Corp. to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Scheef & Stone on behalf of a former senior sales executive who claims stolen compensation. The case is 4:23-cv-00667, Parmer v. Entrust Corporation.

Cybersecurity

July 24, 2023, 12:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Tina Parmer

defendants

Entrust Corporation

defendant counsels

Dorsey & Whitney

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract