New Suit - Securities

Software company Palantir Technologies and members of its board of directors were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Friday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Miller & Urtz and Gainey McKenna & Egleston on behalf of Gerald Parmenter, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose a slowdown in the company's growth and of downplaying challenges in acquiring and retaining business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00118, Parmenter v. Karp et al.