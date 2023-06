Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Evans, Craven & Lackie on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Amguard Insurance Co., Crawford & Company and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The suit, over disputed flood and water damage claims, was filed by Ruiz & Smart on behalf of Meena & AS LLC and its managers Meena Parmar and Naveen Parmar. The case is 2:23-cv-00878, Parmar et al v. Crawford & Company et al.

Insurance

June 10, 2023, 11:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Meena & AS LLC

Meena Parmar

Naveen Parmar

Plaintiffs

Ruiz & Smart PLLC

defendants

Amguard Insurance Company

Crawford & Company

John Doe Number 1

John Luna

Linda Oh

Ryan Toporowsky

Sandra Oh

Wright National Flood Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

Evans Craven & Lackie (spokane)

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute