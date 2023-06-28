New Suit - Landlord-Tenant

Huntington Bank was hit with a landlord-tenant lawsuit on Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Hahn Loeser & Parks and Morrison Cohen on behalf of Parma HB-371, Charleston HB-371 and Holland-Adams HB-371, accuses the bank of failing to properly maintain and repair three office buildings prior to returning them to the landlord. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01282, Parma HB-371 LLC et al. v. Huntington National Bank N.A.

Ohio

June 28, 2023, 5:58 PM

