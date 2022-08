New Suit - Employment Class Action

Express Fashion Operations LLC, the fashion retailer, was hit with an employment class action Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was brought by attorney Peter A. Romero on behalf of manual workers seeking to be paid on a weekly basis under New York labor law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04794, Parler v. Express Fashion Operations LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 15, 2022, 7:07 PM