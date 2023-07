New Suit - Trademark

Parkwood Merch LLC, an authorized seller of Beyonce merchandise, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Latham & Watkins, seeks to enjoin street vendors from selling bootleg merchandise outside performance venues during Beyonce's current 'Renaissance' tour. The case is 2:23-cv-03936, Parkwood Merch LLC v. Doe.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 24, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Parkwood Merch, LLC

Plaintiffs

Latham & Watkins

defendants

Jane Does 1-100

John Does 1-100

XYZ Companies 1-100

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims