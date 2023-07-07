New Suit - Trademark

Latham & Watkins filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court concerning merchandise sold at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' world tour. The suit was brought on behalf of Parkwood Merch, which seeks to enjoin others from selling counterfeit goods in the vicinity of the musical artist’s July 12 performance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The case is 2:23-cv-02620, Parkwood Merch, LLC v. Does 1 - 100 et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 07, 2023, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Parkwood Merch, LLC

Plaintiffs

Latham & Watkins

defendants

Jane Does 1-100

John Does 1 - 100

XYZ Companies 1-100

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims