Taco Bell was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Lange Law Firm and the Horton Law Firm on behalf of Tricia Parkton, Michelle Thomsen and Melissa Michael, who were allegedly hospitalized after eating food contaminated with E. coli at a restaurant in Checotah. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00251, Parkton et al. v. Taco Bell of America LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
July 26, 2023, 8:06 PM