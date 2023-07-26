New Suit - Product Liability

Taco Bell was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Lange Law Firm and the Horton Law Firm on behalf of Tricia Parkton, Michelle Thomsen and Melissa Michael, who were allegedly hospitalized after eating food contaminated with E. coli at a restaurant in Checotah. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00251, Parkton et al. v. Taco Bell of America LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 26, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Michael

Michelle Thomsen

Tricia Parkton

Plaintiffs

Steven T. Horton

defendants

Taco Bell of America, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims