New Suit - Product Liability

Taco Bell, its parent company Yum Brands and restaurant operator K-Mac Enterprises Inc. were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by the Horton Law Firm and the Lange Law Firm on behalf of Melissa Michael, Tricia Parkton and Michelle Thomsen. The plaintiffs contend that they developed E. coli infections after consuming food from Taco Bell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00248, Parkton et al v. K-Mac Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 26, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Michael

Michelle Thomsen

Tricia Parkton

Plaintiffs

Steven T. Horton

defendants

Taco Bell Corp.

Yum! Brands, Inc.

K-Mac Enterprises, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims