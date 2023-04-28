Who Got The Work

Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, and other defendants have turned to attorneys James DeCinti and Megan C. Zei of Pion, Nerone, Girman, Winslow & Smith to fight a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed March 14 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Simon & Simon on behalf of Evelyn Kyei Parks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann, is 4:23-cv-00447, Parks v. Whyte et al.

